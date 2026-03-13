Kalia Davis News: Departing Bay Area for Cleveland

Davis and the Browns agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract worth up to $3 million, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Davis was selected by the 49ers in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and spent his first four years in the NFL with San Francisco, but he will now call Cleveland home. He is coming off a career year in 2025, finishing with 28 tackles (10 solo), including 0.5 sacks and three pass defenses across 17 regular-season games. Davis figures to serve in a rotational role on the Browns' interior defensive line behind Mason Graham and Maliek Collins (quadriceps).