Kalia Davis News: New career high of 28 tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Davis finished the regular season with 28 tackles (10 solo), three passes defended and 0.5 sacks across 17 games played.

The third-year lineman appeared in every game for the 49ers this season after combining for just 16 games played over his previous two years in the league. Davis finished the season as a starter while setting a new high-water mark in combined tackles with 28. The UCF product will attempt to take another step forward in the final year of his rookie contract with the 49ers in 2026.

Kalia Davis
San Francisco 49ers
