Kalif Raymond Injury: Activated off IR

The Lions activated Raymond (foot) from injured reserve Saturday.

Raymond was a full participant in practice this week, and while he's still listed as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Vikings, all signs point to him playing. He has been on injured reserve since late November due to a foot injury he suffered against the Colts in Week 12. Raymond's return Sunday gives the Lions another punt return option and depth at wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.