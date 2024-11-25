Fantasy Football
Kalif Raymond headshot

Kalif Raymond Injury: Estimated as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Raymond (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The 30-year-old exited Detroit's Week 12 win over the Colts after sustaining a foot injury in the third quarter, so Monday's estimated DNP comes as no surprise. Raymond will likely have to practice in some capacity in order to suit up for Thursday's game against the Bears. If he's unable to do so, Amon-Ra St. Brown will likely serve as the Lions' top punt returner.

Kalif Raymond
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
