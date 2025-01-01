Kalif Raymond Injury: Full go for Wednesday
Raymond (foot) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.
Raymond has missed the Lions' last five games due to a foot injury sustained in a Week 12 win over the Colts. However, he was designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 26 and practiced in full Wednesday, suggesting he's nearing a return to the field. Raymond must still be added to Detroit's active roster in order to play in Week 18, when the Lions face the Vikings.
