Kalif Raymond Injury: Full go for Wednesday

Raymond (foot) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.

Raymond has missed the Lions' last five games due to a foot injury sustained in a Week 12 win over the Colts. However, he was designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 26 and practiced in full Wednesday, suggesting he's nearing a return to the field. Raymond must still be added to Detroit's active roster in order to play in Week 18, when the Lions face the Vikings.