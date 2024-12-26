Kalif Raymond Injury: Full-go in return to practice

Raymond (foot), who is still on IR, was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Raymond was designated to return from injured reserve ahead of the practice session, and he wasn't held back as a full participant. That bodes well for his chance of returning to action Monday against San Francisco, though the Lions would first need to activate the 30-year-old in order for him to be eligible to suit up. Prior to landing on IR, Raymond had been contributing as a depth option at wide receiver while also handling the majority of Detroit's punt returns.