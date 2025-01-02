Kalif Raymond Injury: Gets in another full practice
Raymond (foot) remained a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Raymond was designated for return from injured reserve last Thursday and has been practicing fully ever since. However, Raymond was ruled out for last Monday night's game against the 49ers and remains on the injured list for the Lions. He could have a chance to return for Sunday night's showdown with the Vikings.
