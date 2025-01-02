Fantasy Football
Kalif Raymond

Kalif Raymond Injury: Gets in another full practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Raymond (foot) remained a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Raymond was designated for return from injured reserve last Thursday and has been practicing fully ever since. However, Raymond was ruled out for last Monday night's game against the 49ers and remains on the injured list for the Lions. He could have a chance to return for Sunday night's showdown with the Vikings.

Kalif Raymond
Detroit Lions

