Kalif Raymond Injury: Injures foot Sunday, iffy to return
Raymond is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 12 matchup against Indianapolis due to a foot injury, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.
Raymond's injury occurred on a third-quarter punt return. He got one target (which he didn't catch) in addition to returning two punts for 30 yards prior to his exit. If Raymond can't get back into the game Sunday, Allen Robinson could see more snaps on offense.
