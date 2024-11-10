Fantasy Football
Kalif Raymond Injury: Questionable to return Sunday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Raymond (cramps) is questionable to return to Sunday night's game against the Texans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Detroit's punt returner returned three on the evening for 15 total yards. Raymond has 330 punt return yards and a touchdown this season, as well as 14 catches for 174 yards and two scores. Craig Reynolds is Detroit's backup kick returner to Khalil Dorsey.

