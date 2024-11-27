Kalif Raymond Injury: Sent to injured reserve

The Lions placed Raymond (foot) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Raymond will miss at least the Lions' next four games and will be eligible to return in Week 17 against the 49ers. In a corresponding move, the Lions signed WR Maurice Alexander off the practice squad to the active roster. He and veteran Allen Robinson will be candidates to see increased work as Detroit's No. 4 receiver, but Detroit could simply opt to use more multi-RB and multi-TE sets.