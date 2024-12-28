Kalif Raymond Injury: Won't play Monday vs. Niners
Raymond (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the 49ers despite being a full participant in Saturday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Raymond's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened Tuesday, and he was a full participant in practice all week. However, he will not be activated off IR for Monday's game and his next opportunity to play will be in Week 18 against the Vikings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now