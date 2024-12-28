Fantasy Football
Kalif Raymond

Kalif Raymond Injury: Won't play Monday vs. Niners

RotoWire Staff

December 28, 2024

Raymond (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the 49ers despite being a full participant in Saturday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Raymond's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened Tuesday, and he was a full participant in practice all week. However, he will not be activated off IR for Monday's game and his next opportunity to play will be in Week 18 against the Vikings.

Kalif Raymond
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
