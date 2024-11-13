Kalif Raymond News: Absent from injury report

Raymond (cramps) wasn't listed on Detroit's initial Week 11 injury report issued Wednesday.

Raymond left Sunday's 26-23 game against the Texans after experiencing cramping, but his absence from the injury report suggests he's fully healthy heading into a Week 11 matchup with the Jaguars. With Jameson Williams returning from a two-game suspension last week, Raymond saw his snap share on offense drop to 26 percent, his lowest rate since Week 7. While he'll continue to serve as Detroit's top punt returner, Raymond's role on offense could become more muted while all of Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tim Patrick are available.