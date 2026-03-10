Kalif Raymond News: Joins NFC North rivals
Raymond is set to join the Bears on a one-year contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Raymond spent the past five years in Detroit, returning punts and kickoffs while typically serving as the third or fourth receiver. He'll turn 32 before Week 1 but should be able to handle a similar role for the Bears this year. The move to Chicago reunites Raymond with head coach Ben Johnson, formerly the offensive coordinator in Detroit.
