Kalif Raymond headshot

Kalif Raymond News: Joins NFC North rivals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 9:24am

Raymond is set to join the Bears on a one-year contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Raymond spent the past five years in Detroit, returning punts and kickoffs while typically serving as the third or fourth receiver. He'll turn 32 before Week 1 but should be able to handle a similar role for the Bears this year. The move to Chicago reunites Raymond with head coach Ben Johnson, formerly the offensive coordinator in Detroit.

Kalif Raymond
Chicago Bears
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kalif Raymond See More
