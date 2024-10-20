Kalif Raymond News: Notches first touchdown of 2024

Raymond caught three of four targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-29 win over the Vikings.

Raymond found the end zone for the first time in 2024, notching a 21-yard score in the third quarter. The wide receiver has now caught seven passes for 112 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks after having just four receptions for 36 yards in the team's four games prior. Raymond will look to keep it up in Week 9 when the Lions host the Titans.