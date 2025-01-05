Kalif Raymond News: One catch in return to action

Raymond caught his only target for 11 yards while also compiling 23 yards on three punt returns in Sunday night's 31-9 win over the Vikings.

Raymond made his return to action after missing four games with a foot injury, producing a relatively quiet line in Detroit's dominant win. When active, the wide receiver has operated as a relatively quiet depth option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams this year. With the regular season now officially over, Raymond will complete his 2024 campaign having produced 17 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns while also compiling 413 yards and a touchdown as the team's primary punt returner over 12 games. Raymond will look to be more involved on offense when Detroit returns to play in two weeks for a matchup in the NFC divisional round.