Kalif Raymond headshot

Kalif Raymond News: One catch in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 8:54am

Raymond caught his only target for 12 yards while also recording a loss of 12 yards on his lone carry in Sunday's 24-14 win over the Packers.

Raymond was unable to extend his touchdown streak to three games, seeing limited volume while playing 21 offensive snaps. He didn't see a major bump in usage over the last two weeks with Jameson Williams (suspension) unavailable, and with the Lions' No. 2 WR set to return in Week 10, Raymond will get bumped back down the depth chart.

Kalif Raymond
Detroit Lions
