Kalif Raymond News: Two catches in Week 11

Raymond caught both of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 52-6 win over Jacksonville.

Raymond was able to secure a pair of catches after going without a reception in Week 10 against the Texans, notching his highest yardage total since Week 7. The wide receiver continues to operate as a small piece in a massively successful Detroit offense, reeling in 16 catches for 204 yards over 10 games in 2024.