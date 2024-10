Lassiter is expected to miss multiple games as he recovers from a scapula injury he sustained in Week 5 versus the Bills, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Lassiter was already ruled out for Sunday's game at New England, but it seems like that will be the first of at least a couple games he'll be sidelined for. Until he's healthy again, D'Angelo Ross should see a significant uptick in snaps.