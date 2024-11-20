Kamari Lassiter Injury: Full go for Wednesday

Lassiter (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.

The rookie corner from Georgia was sidelined for the Texans' Week 11 win over the Cowboys on Monday night after sustaining a concussion the week prior. Wednesday's estimated full session suggests that Lassiter is nearly past his concussion; however, he must still pass through the NFL's five-step protocol in order to play in the Week 12 matchup against the Titans.