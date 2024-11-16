Kamari Lassiter Injury: Questionable for Week 11
Lassiter (concussion) was limited in Saturday's practice and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cowboys.
Lassiter opened the week with consecutive DNPs due to a concussion he suffered in Week 10 against the Lions. Given his limited participation Saturday, it seems unlikely he'll clear the league's five-step concussion protocols in time to suit up Monday. If Lassiter is indeed ruled out, Ka'dar Hollman could be the Texans' second starting corner opposite Derek Stingley.
