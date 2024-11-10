Kamari Lassiter Injury: Questionable to return Sunday

Lassiter is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday night's game against the Lions, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The cornerback picked off two passes and made a solo tackle before exiting. Lassiter has 29 tackles (22 solo), eight passes defensed and three interceptions on the year. Kris Boyd, Ka'dar Hollman and M.J. Stewart are Houston's available backup corners.