Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kamari Lassiter headshot

Kamari Lassiter Injury: Questionable to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Lassiter is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday night's game against the Lions, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The cornerback picked off two passes and made a solo tackle before exiting. Lassiter has 29 tackles (22 solo), eight passes defensed and three interceptions on the year. Kris Boyd, Ka'dar Hollman and M.J. Stewart are Houston's available backup corners.

Kamari Lassiter
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now