Kamari Lassiter Injury: Remains in concussion protocols

Lassiter (concussion) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Lassiter was diagnosed with a concussion during Houston's Week 10 loss to Detroit, which prevented him from practicing Thursday. Even if Lassiter was able to return to practice over the next two days, that doesn't guarantee he will be able to pass through the league's five-step concussion protocols in time to play against Dallas on Monday. Ka'dar Hollman saw increased snaps on defense in Week 10 following Lassiter's exit, and the former finished with four solo tackles across 25 defensive snaps.