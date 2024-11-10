Fantasy Football
Kamari Lassiter Injury: Suffers concussion on SNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Lassiter (head) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday night's contest against the Lions due to a concussion.

Lassiter suffered the concussion in the second half of Sunday's matchup, bringing his night to a premature end. The cornerback will have to clear concussion protocol in order to play in Week 11 versus the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. In the meantime, Kris Boyd is amongst the candidates to see an increase in workload in Houston's secondary with Lassiter unavailable.

