Lassiter (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

Lassiter was expected to miss multiple games after sustaining a scapula injury in the Texans' Week 5 win over the Bills, and he's now in line to miss his second consecutive contest Sunday. D'Angelo Ross and Kris Boyd are projected to see increased snaps with Houston's first-team defense while Lassiter continues to recover.