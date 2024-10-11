Kamari Lassiter Injury: Won't play Sunday

Lassiter (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.

Lassiter was unable to practice all week due to a shoulder injury, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up in Week 6. The rookie cornerback has impressed through the Texans' first five games, recording 19 total tackles and defending three passes, including one interception. Expect Kris Boyd and Ka'dar Hollman to see increased work opposite Derek Stingley in Lassiter's stead.