Kamari Lassiter News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Lassiter (quadriceps) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Titans.

Lassiter progressed throughout the practice week, going from DNP on Wednesday to limited Thursday and full participation Friday. With the Texans locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs, it's unclear how long the team's starters and key contributors will play against Tennessee.

