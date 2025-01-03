Kamari Lassiter News: Cleared to play Sunday
Lassiter (quadriceps) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Titans.
Lassiter progressed throughout the practice week, going from DNP on Wednesday to limited Thursday and full participation Friday. With the Texans locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs, it's unclear how long the team's starters and key contributors will play against Tennessee.
