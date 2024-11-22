Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kamari Lassiter headshot

Kamari Lassiter News: Clears protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Lassiter (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

Lassiter missed Houston's Week 11 win over the Cowboys after sustaining a concussion the previous game, but he practiced in full all week and has cleared concussion protocol, paving the way for his return in Week 12. The rookie from Georgia has nabbed three interceptions in his eight appearances this season and is expected to serve as one of the team's top outside corners Sunday.

Kamari Lassiter
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now