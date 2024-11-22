Kamari Lassiter News: Clears protocol

Lassiter (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

Lassiter missed Houston's Week 11 win over the Cowboys after sustaining a concussion the previous game, but he practiced in full all week and has cleared concussion protocol, paving the way for his return in Week 12. The rookie from Georgia has nabbed three interceptions in his eight appearances this season and is expected to serve as one of the team's top outside corners Sunday.