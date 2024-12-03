Kamari Lassiter News: Logs eight tackles in Duval
Lassiter registered eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jaguars.
Lassiter was one of four Texans defenders Sunday to register eight combined tackles. The rookie second-round pick has played every single defensive snap in eight of 10 regular-season games, and for the year he's up to 41 tackles (31 solo) and eight pass defenses (including three interceptions).
