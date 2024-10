Lassiter recorded six total tackles (five solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Jaguars.

Lassiter has impressed to start his rookie campaign, accumulating 16 total tackles and two passes defended, including one interception, across Houston's first four contests. Expect the Texans' young cornerback duo of Lassiter and Derek Stingley to continue making plays and causing problems for opposing quarterbacks as the season progresses.