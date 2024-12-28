Kamari Lassiter News: Secures six stops Christmas Day
Lassiter logged six tackles (three solo), including one for loss, in Wednesday's 31-2 Week 17 loss to the Ravens.
Lassiter finished with the third-most tackles for Houston in the defeat. The rookie cornerback has been consistent of late with at least six tackles in three of his past four games. On the season, Lassiter has tallied 57 stops and three interceptions over 13 games.
