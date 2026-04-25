Kamari Ramsey headshot

Kamari Ramsey News: Added by Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Texans selected Ramsey in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 141st overall.

Ramsey (6-foot-0, 202 pounds) started the second of his first two collegiate season at UCLA and then both of his campaigns at USC, though over the course of his three seasons as a starter he missed a total of seven games due to injury. Though Ramsey doesn't stand out in terms of frame, athleticism or physicality, he boasts experience and versatility, having rotated between his natural position at safety and nickel in 2025 to help round out USC's secondary. As a rookie in Houston, Ramsey figures to compete with M.J. Stewart and Jaylen Reed for depth opportunities behind Reed Blankenship and Calen Bullock.

Kamari Ramsey
Houston Texans
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