Kameron Johnson

Kameron Johnson Injury: Limited on Monday's estimation

RotoWire Staff

October 1, 2024

Johnson (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation.

Johnson missed Tampa Bay's Week 3 loss to the Broncos with an ankle injury, but he was able to play through the issue in Week 4, logging 28 total snaps (23 offensive and five on special teams) while failing to haul in his lone target. Unless the 22-year-old's practice participation downgrades to a DNP either Tuesday or Wednesday, he's expected to suit up Thursday night against the Falcons.

Kameron Johnson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
