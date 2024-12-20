Kameron Johnson Injury: Missing Week 16

Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Despite a full week of practice, Johnson will remain on injured reserve and be held out of the Buccaneers' Week 16 contest. His practice window was opened Dec. 12, giving Tampa Bay until Jan. 2 to activate him to its active roster. Expect Johnson to serve as a depth piece in the Bucs' wide receiver room when he returns from injury.