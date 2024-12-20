Fantasy Football
Kameron Johnson

Kameron Johnson Injury: Missing Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 2:21pm

Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Despite a full week of practice, Johnson will remain on injured reserve and be held out of the Buccaneers' Week 16 contest. His practice window was opened Dec. 12, giving Tampa Bay until Jan. 2 to activate him to its active roster. Expect Johnson to serve as a depth piece in the Bucs' wide receiver room when he returns from injury.

Kameron Johnson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
