Kameron Johnson Injury: Missing Week 6

Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Johnson played just five total snaps (four offensive and one on special teams) before exiting the Bucs' Week 5 loss to the Falcons with an ankle injury. He downgraded from limited work Wednesday to DNPs both Thursday and Friday, making it no surprise that he's sitting out in Week 6. Expect Sterling Shepard and Jalen McMillan (hamstring) to see increased work in Tampa Bay's wide receiver room in Johnson's stead.