Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kameron Johnson headshot

Kameron Johnson Injury: Not ready to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 8:28am

Johnson (ankle) is not expected to be designated for return from injured reserve this week, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Johnson hasn't played since Week 5 due to the ankle injury, and he remains without a timeline for a return. Once the receiver is cleared the practice, the Buccaneers will have a 21-day window in which to add him back to the 53-man roster. The undrafted rookie drew just one target over 38 snaps on offense in his first four NFL games prior to landing on IR.

Kameron Johnson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now