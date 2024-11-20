Kameron Johnson Injury: Not ready to practice
Johnson (ankle) is not expected to be designated for return from injured reserve this week, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Johnson hasn't played since Week 5 due to the ankle injury, and he remains without a timeline for a return. Once the receiver is cleared the practice, the Buccaneers will have a 21-day window in which to add him back to the 53-man roster. The undrafted rookie drew just one target over 38 snaps on offense in his first four NFL games prior to landing on IR.
