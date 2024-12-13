Fantasy Football
Kameron Johnson Injury: Not suiting up Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chargers, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Johnson landed on IR in late October. He was designated to return Thursday, but he hasn't ramped up enough to return to game action this week. Johnson will need to be activated from IR before he's able to suit up on gameday again. His next chance to play will be Sunday, Dec. 22 versus Dallas.

