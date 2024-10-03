Kameron Johnson Injury: Questionable to return

Johnson (ankle) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The punt returner and wide receiver did not record a stat before exiting. The two receivers in front of him on the receiver depth chart and behind him on the punt returner depth chart, Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer, are inactive Thursday. Sterling Shepard and Cody Thompson are Tampa Bay's only other available receivers beyond Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.