Kameron Johnson Injury: Tagged as questionable

Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after being limited in Friday's practice.

Johnson was held out for Week 3 against the Broncos due to an ankle injury he sustained during practice leading up to that game. He was unable to practice Wednesday, but he was able to participate in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday to give himself a shot at playing Sunday. If Johnson can't play in Week 4, Trey Palmer would figure to serve as the primary punt returner, while the Bucs could call up a wide receiver like Sterling Shepard from the practice squad.