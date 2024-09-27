Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kameron Johnson headshot

Kameron Johnson Injury: Tagged as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 27, 2024

Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after being limited in Friday's practice.

Johnson was held out for Week 3 against the Broncos due to an ankle injury he sustained during practice leading up to that game. He was unable to practice Wednesday, but he was able to participate in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday to give himself a shot at playing Sunday. If Johnson can't play in Week 4, Trey Palmer would figure to serve as the primary punt returner, while the Bucs could call up a wide receiver like Sterling Shepard from the practice squad.

Kameron Johnson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News