Kameron Johnson News: Active for Week 17

Johnson (ankle) is active for Sunday's NFC South clash against the Panthers.

Johnson aggravated an ankle injury in Week 5 against Atlanta, which was severe enough for him to be placed on injured reserve Oct. 21. The 22-year-old wideout was a full practice participant all week, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to be activated off IR and to play Sunday. Johnson has failed to record a catch in the four games in which he has played.