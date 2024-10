Johnson (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Falcons, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

After logging a full practice session Wednesday, Johnson has moved past his ankle issue enough to suit up for Thursday night's divisional matchup. Expect the Barton College product to serve as a depth piece in Tampa Bay's wide receiver corps while also contributing on special teams in Week 5.