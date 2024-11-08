Kamren Curl Injury: Able to practice Friday
Curl (knee) was a limited practice participant Friday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Curl opened the week with a DNP on Thursday, but he was able to return to practice Friday in a limited capacity. He's played through a knee injury in the Rams' last two games, so even if he's not able to log a full practice Saturday, he should be able to suit up against Miami on Monday.
