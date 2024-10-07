Kamren Curl Injury: Dealing with back injury

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Curl is dealing with a sore back following Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Packers, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

McVay added that Curl's injury should not affect his availability going forward, especially with the Rams having a Week 6 bye. The first-year Ram has logged 32 total tackles and one pass defended across Los Angeles' first five contests. If Curl's back soreness does impact his availability after the Rams' bye, expect Jaylen McCollough to serve as the team's top strong safety.