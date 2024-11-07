Kamren Curl Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday
Head coach Sean McVay relayed Thursday that Curl (knee) wouldn't participate in practice but should play Monday against the Dolphins, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Curl has played through a knee injury in the Rams' last two games, so Thursday's absence is likely a maintenance day for the 2020 seventh-round pick. While playing through the injury, Curl has seen his snap count decrease as he's ceded playing time to Kamren Kinchens and Jaylen McCollough.
