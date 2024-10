Curl (back) logged eight tackles (four solo) and a pass deflections Sunday during the Rams' loss to Green Bay.

Curl's eight tackles were the most on the team, and he's nwo recorded 32 total (20 solo) on the season. However, the 25-year-old suffered a back injury during Sunday's losing effort, so he'll look to use the team's upcoming bye to get healthy before playing the Raiders the following week