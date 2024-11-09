Kamren Curl Injury: Questionable for Week 10

Curl (knee) was a limited practice participant Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Dolphins, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Curl has played through a knee injury during the Rams' last two games, and although he wasn't able to log a full practice this week, he should be good to go Monday. The 2020 seventh-round pick has logged 44 tackles (31 solo), two passes defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across eight regular-season games.