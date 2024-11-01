Kamren Curl Injury: Questionable for Week 9

Curl (knee) is questionable for Sunday's contest against Seattle, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Curl suffered a knee injury in the team's Week 8 win over the Vikings on Thursday Night Football and he was able to log three limited practices this week. The safety has yet to miss a game this season, but if he's unable to go in Week 9, Kamren Kinchens would likely draw the start at strong safety.