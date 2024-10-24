Kamren Curl Injury: Questionable to return

Curl (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Vikings, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The safety got hurt on the opening drive after making two tackles (one solo). Curl played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the Rams' first six games, recording 39 tackles (27 solo), two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a scoop-and-score touchdown on a fumble recovery. Kamren Kinchens and Jaylen McCollough are Los Angeles' backup safeties.