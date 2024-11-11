Kamren Curl News: Active for MNF
Curl (knee) is active for Monday Night Football against the Dolphins, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
The strong safety did not log a full practice session in the week leading up to this game, but he also played through the same injury in each of Los Angeles' last two contests. Curl has 44 tackles (31 solo), two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2024.
