Curl (knee) has returned to Thursday night's game against the Vikings.

The safety got hurt on the opening drive after making two tackles (one solo). Curl did not miss a defensive snap across the Rams' first six games, and while he won't match that reliability Thursday, his quick return may allow him to come close. The fifth-year pro has 41 tackles (28 solo), two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2024.