Kamren Curl News: Four tackles in win

Curl registered four total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 44-42 win over the Bills.

Curl finished second on the team in tackles behind cornerback Darious Williams (6), reaching at least four stops for the third time in the last four games. Curl has now recorded 64 total tackles (43 solo), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown, and five passes defensed over 13 games in 2024.